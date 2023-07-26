Financial Review: Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN)

Solar Enertech (OTCMKTS:SOEN – Get Free Report) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Solar Enertech has a beta of 46.34, suggesting that its share price is 4,534% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solar Enertech and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Enertech 0 0 0 0 N/A Valens Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 211.02%.

This table compares Solar Enertech and Valens Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 2.69 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -9.13

Solar Enertech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valens Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Enertech and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Enertech N/A N/A N/A Valens Semiconductor -30.11% -16.22% -14.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Solar Enertech

(Get Free Report)

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls. The company markets its products primarily to solar panel installers, who incorporate those modules into their power generating systems that are sold to end-customers located in Europe, Australia, North America, and China. It markets its solar cells and modules under the SolarE brand name. The company was formerly known as Safer Residence Corporation and changed its name to Solar EnerTech Corp. in April 2006. Solar EnerTech Corp. was incorporated in 2004 is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, medical, and residential markets. It also provides automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. It operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, Hungary, and internationally. It has aValens Semiconductor Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

