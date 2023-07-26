First Capital Realty (FCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect First Capital Realty to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.01 million during the quarter.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

FCR has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

See Also

