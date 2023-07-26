First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 260,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.
FCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.
