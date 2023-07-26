First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 260,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens raised First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 273,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

