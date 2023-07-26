First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.
First Merchants Price Performance
FRMEP stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
First Merchants Company Profile
