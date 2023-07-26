First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.8 %

FQVLF traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.96.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

