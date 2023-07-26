First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 48,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

