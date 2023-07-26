First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.11.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.86. 2,155,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$36.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.78.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

