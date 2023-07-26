First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$45.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.11.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$36.86. 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,180. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.5190539 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

