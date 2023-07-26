First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 280,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

