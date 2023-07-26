First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,791,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. 222,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,194. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $422.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

