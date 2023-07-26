First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.65.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
