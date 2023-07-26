First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPL opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 109,314 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

