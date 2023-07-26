First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

