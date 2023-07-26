First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $140,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.