Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

