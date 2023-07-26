Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.35

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.35 and last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 1039494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Fiserv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

