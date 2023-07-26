Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $130.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.70.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fiserv by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

