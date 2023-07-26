Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.40-7.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.70.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 2.1 %

Fiserv stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.31. 4,011,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.