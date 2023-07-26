Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MHCUF)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $15.81 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

