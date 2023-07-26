Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$22.66 million for the quarter.
