Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

DFP opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.