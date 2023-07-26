Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
DFP opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFP. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
