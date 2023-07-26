Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
