Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PFD opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth $180,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

