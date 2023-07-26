Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

