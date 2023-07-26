Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFC opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $18.48.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.