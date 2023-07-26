Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance

FLC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

