Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-31.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.88 billion. Flex also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,608. Flex has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Flex by 306.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after buying an additional 2,461,316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

