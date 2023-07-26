Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.64 billion. Flex also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.35-2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 4,928,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $135,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flex by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,265,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,145,000 after buying an additional 2,461,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

