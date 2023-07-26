FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. FMC has set its Q2 guidance at $1.66-$1.86 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $7.34-$7.94 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMC Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 12 month low of $88.77 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

