Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 221,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,650. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.09 and a beta of 1.29.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $557.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

