Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.72. 13,903,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,692,748. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $448.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.