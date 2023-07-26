FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.08-$0.16 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FormFactor Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 173,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
