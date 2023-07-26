FormFactor (FORM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.08-$0.16 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.18 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.86. 173,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,152. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.43 and a beta of 1.22. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FormFactor by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CL King raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.