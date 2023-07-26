Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Fortis by 9.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 45.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortis by 32.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

