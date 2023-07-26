Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fortis Stock Performance
NYSE FTS opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. Fortis has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
