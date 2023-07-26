Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.02 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 12.85%.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTS. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.46.

About Fortis

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.