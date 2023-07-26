Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.36-3.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Fortive also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.82-0.85 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

FTV opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fortive has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $75.47.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

