Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.36-3.42 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.30.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 136.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,987,000 after purchasing an additional 543,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.