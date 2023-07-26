Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.69. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at $15,822,175.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Franklin Electric Company Profile



Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

