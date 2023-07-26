Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.
Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 107,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.
In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $274,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
