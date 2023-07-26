Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.84. 107,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $569.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.25 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $274,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

