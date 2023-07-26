Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,897. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

