Frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Frontdoor has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $128,000.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Frontdoor

(Get Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.