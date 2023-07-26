Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Developments stock remained flat at $32.50 during trading on Wednesday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

