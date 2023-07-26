FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 804,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,197. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

