Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Critical Contrast

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) and Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kerry Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $9.24 billion 1.92 $638.90 million N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion N/A $299.32 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fuchs Petrolub 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kerry Group and Fuchs Petrolub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kerry Group presently has a consensus target price of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and Fuchs Petrolub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A Fuchs Petrolub N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats Kerry Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, multi-purpose/long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, and greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants consisting of cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain lubrication, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

