FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.6 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

ALKS stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $88,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,588.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.