FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Issued By B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Everi’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 922,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,322. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1,241.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

