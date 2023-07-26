FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $22.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $22.73. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

AN traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,518. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,930,016.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $4,201,235.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,199,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,930,016.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

