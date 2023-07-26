FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Decreased by DA Davidson

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 19,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,635. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James J. Kim acquired 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $128,575 over the last 90 days. 15.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

