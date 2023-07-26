FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Boosted by Analyst

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $134.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE NBHC traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. 110,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Bank by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

