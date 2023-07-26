FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.57. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. 2,181,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 57,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

