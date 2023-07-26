FY2023 EPS Estimates for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SJW Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 175,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at SJW Group

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $242,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SJW Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Stories

