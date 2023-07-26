Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,206. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
