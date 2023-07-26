Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,206. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

