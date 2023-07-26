Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.34

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 22965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Galway Metals Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

